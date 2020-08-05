Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $25.91 million during the quarter.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.57. The firm has a market cap of $105.46 million, a PE ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Walter R. Wheeler acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 117,306 shares in the company, valued at $694,451.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 9,123 shares of company stock valued at $55,088. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Geospace Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

