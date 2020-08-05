G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. G1 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

NASDAQ GTHX opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average is $17.38. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.20 and a quick ratio of 13.20.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 106,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 54,178 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

