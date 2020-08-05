FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc Cut by Analyst (TSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Pretium Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now expects that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.20.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of PVG stock opened at C$13.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95. Pretium Resources has a 12 month low of C$6.25 and a 12 month high of C$18.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Tom Yip sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.18, for a total transaction of C$246,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$669,845. Also, Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000. Over the last three months, insiders sold 323,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,960,930.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

