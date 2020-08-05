FY2022 EPS Estimates for Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Raised by KeyCorp

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Meritor in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello now anticipates that the auto parts company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Get Meritor alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Meritor from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Meritor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $23.35 on Monday. Meritor has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.25 million. Meritor had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business’s revenue was down 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Meritor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 19,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meritor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meritor in the second quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Meritor by 44.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,771 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.