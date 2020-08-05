FY2022 EPS Estimates for Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) Raised by Analyst

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. (TSE:CUM) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Copper Mountain Mining in a report released on Wednesday, July 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20.

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$91.09 million during the quarter.

