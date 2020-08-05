FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hecla Mining Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) – B. Riley boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hecla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley analyst A. Graf now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.22. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.70 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $136.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 13.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Hecla Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.41.

Shares of HL opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84, a PEG ratio of 2,208.00 and a beta of 2.08. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter worth $15,643,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 657.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,347,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,428 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 72.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,839,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,109 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,264,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 44.5% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 4,334,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

