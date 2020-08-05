FY2021 EPS Estimates for Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Cut by Analyst

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Great Western Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00.

GWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut Great Western Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Great Western Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine cut Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $12.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.82. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.65. The stock has a market cap of $713.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Great Western Bancorp’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

In related news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, Director James Brannen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $62,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 29,900 shares of company stock valued at $381,909 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after acquiring an additional 261,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after acquiring an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,963,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,447,000 after acquiring an additional 171,234 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 213.2% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 150,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

