FY2021 EPS Estimates for Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Lifted by Analyst

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Axos Financial in a report released on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will earn $2.68 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.48. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Axos Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Axos Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AX has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $30.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $22.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,152,000 after acquiring an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 375.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 38,971 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.