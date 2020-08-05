FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Western New England Bancorp Inc Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $17.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Western New England Bancorp from $8.50 to $7.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $131.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.23. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 30,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Read More: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.