FY2021 Earnings Estimate for First Busey Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Busey in a research report issued on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.60.

Get First Busey alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of First Busey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $17.11 on Monday. First Busey has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $930.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.35.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.21. First Busey had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.26 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in First Busey by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,392,000 after buying an additional 59,422 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in First Busey by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,687,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,983,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,018,000 after buying an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Busey by 9.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,168,000 after buying an additional 65,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its stake in First Busey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 432,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,063,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $91,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $98,658.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $35,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,448.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,098 shares of company stock worth $187,153. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 23rd. First Busey’s payout ratio is 40.93%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for First Busey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Busey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.