Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.33

Shares of Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.33 and last traded at $36.61, with a volume of 843431 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.90 price target (up previously from $11.10) on shares of Future Healthcare of America in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.03.

Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The health services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $63.30 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Future Healthcare of America stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

About Future Healthcare of America (OTCMKTS:FUTU)

Natur Holdings B.V. produces health food, such as natural juices and snacks. The company is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

