Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In other news, major shareholder Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 100,500 shares of Front Yard Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.85 per share, with a total value of $688,425.00. Also, CAO Rene Dittrich purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 921,011 shares of company stock worth $6,124,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential in the first quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Front Yard Residential in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Front Yard Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Front Yard Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Front Yard Residential stock opened at $8.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.53. Front Yard Residential has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98.

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.33 million during the quarter. Front Yard Residential had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 16.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Front Yard Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. JMP Securities raised Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Front Yard Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.

