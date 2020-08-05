Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to B by TheStreet

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $104.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,048.00 and a beta of 0.84. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.55.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.50 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 1.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshpet will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 35,414 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,549,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,808. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 10,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,199,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,341. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 1,145.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Freshpet by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. 94.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.