Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) Short Interest Down 7.0% in July

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 1,580,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

In related news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 2,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $64,349.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,157,416 shares in the company, valued at $171,921,132.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,118 shares of company stock valued at $3,507,622. 35.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh produce products, such as bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, cucumbers, whole lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and other vegetables; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangoes.

