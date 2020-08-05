Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) Given Buy Rating at DZ Bank

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FMS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.10.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $44.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.38. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 24.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 4.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 17.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

