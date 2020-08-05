Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
FEDU opened at $1.19 on Monday. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.
Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 28.44%.
About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)
Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.
