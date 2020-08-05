Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FEDU opened at $1.19 on Monday. Four Seasons Edu has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.31.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 14.28% and a negative net margin of 28.44%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 67.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

