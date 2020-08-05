Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (FTAI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 14th

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs LLC (NYSE:FTAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a dividend payout ratio of 550.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 138.9%.

FTAI stock opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.44. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs has a fifty-two week low of $3.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.96.

Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs (NYSE:FTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.35 million. Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 35.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Eun Nam acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $37,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,775. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FTAI. ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Transprtn and Infr Investrs from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.22.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates in six segments: Aviation Leasing, Offshore Energy, Shipping Containers, Jefferson Terminal, Railroad, and Ports and Terminals.

