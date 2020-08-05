Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie Sells 2,835 Shares

Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.72, for a total transaction of $393,271.20.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $138.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.81, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.97. Fortinet Inc has a one year low of $70.20 and a one year high of $151.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.30.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $125.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.81.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1,004.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 758,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,070,000 after buying an additional 689,511 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,057,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,981,000 after buying an additional 688,012 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 752.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,644,000 after buying an additional 563,973 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 855,569 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,558,000 after buying an additional 408,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,844,000 after buying an additional 399,980 shares during the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

