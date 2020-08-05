Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FORR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get Forrester Research alerts:

NASDAQ FORR opened at $35.64 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Forrester Research has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.17 million, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.64. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $113.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Forrester Research by 309.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Forrester Research by 52.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Forrester Research during the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Forrester Research by 23.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Forrester Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forrester Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.