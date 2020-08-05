Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.
Shares of FORTY stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.16. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $91.89.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
