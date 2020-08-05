Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Shares of FORTY stock opened at $91.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.16. Formula Systems has a 12 month low of $36.75 and a 12 month high of $91.89.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $466.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, Web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

