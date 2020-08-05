Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) to Issue GBX 2.80 Dividend

Foresight 4 VCT plc (LON:FTF) announced a dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight 4 VCT stock opened at GBX 51.50 ($0.63) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.05. Foresight 4 VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 0.46 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 95.50 ($1.18). The company has a market capitalization of $99.95 million and a PE ratio of 19.07.

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust. The Company is an investment company, which invests in unquoted or alternative investment market (AIM)-listed companies in the United Kingdom. Its investment objective is to provide private investors with attractive returns from a portfolio of investments in fast-growing unquoted companies in the United Kingdom.

