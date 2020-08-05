Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Focus Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Focus Financial Partners in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.92.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $39.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $337.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.59 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 406,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2,327.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 490,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 470,046 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 242,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,021,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners in the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 94.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

