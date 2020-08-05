FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.
Shares of FNCB stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.41.
About FNCB Bancorp
