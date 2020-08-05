FNCB Bancorp Inc (FNCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st.

Shares of FNCB stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.39. FNCB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $9.41.

About FNCB Bancorp

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

