Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a report on Monday, May 18th.

Fluent stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.03. The stock has a market cap of $137.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.50 and a beta of 2.40. Fluent has a 12-month low of $1.02 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Fluent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Fluent by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Fluent by 94.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 13,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluent by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 13,559 shares during the last quarter. 31.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

