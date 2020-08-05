Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Flowserve alerts:

Shares of FLS stock opened at $28.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.80. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $924.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.88 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Flowserve by 298.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth $50,200,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.