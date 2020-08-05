Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sets New 1-Year High Following Earnings Beat

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $125.20 and last traded at $124.89, with a volume of 6660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.82.

The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Five9 from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.60.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.45, for a total transaction of $1,731,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 112,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,934,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 14,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $1,360,956.61. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 103,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,940,732.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 111,783 shares of company stock worth $11,514,752 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 17.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,304.33 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Five9 Company Profile (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

