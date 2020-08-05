FirstCoin (FRST) Reaches Market Cap of $141,318.35

FirstCoin (CURRENCY:FRST) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. FirstCoin has a total market cap of $141,318.35 and $1.00 worth of FirstCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FirstCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FirstCoin has traded 15.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FirstCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00036179 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11,486.03 or 1.00493610 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000753 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00160856 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001111 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 832.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000261 BTC.

FirstCoin Coin Profile

FRST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FirstCoin’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,207,528 coins. FirstCoin’s official Twitter account is @firstcoin_pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . FirstCoin’s official website is firstcoinproject.com

FirstCoin Coin Trading

FirstCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FirstCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FirstCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FirstCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FirstCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FirstCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.