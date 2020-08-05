First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FUSB stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. First US Bancshares has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market cap of $36.86 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.40.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $10.18 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of First US Bancshares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First US Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

