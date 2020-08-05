First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $6.24 on Monday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.
