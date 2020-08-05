First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSEA opened at $6.24 on Monday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200 day moving average is $7.17.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.58 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.26% of First Seacoast Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.28% of the company’s stock.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit for individuals and businesses.

