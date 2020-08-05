First Quadrant L P CA Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.4% of First Quadrant L P CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $25,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. LifePlan Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hillman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 16,528 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 391 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,932.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,339.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.