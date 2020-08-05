First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank decreased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $43.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.89. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 57.56%. The company had revenue of $109.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.04 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

