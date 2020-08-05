First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Northwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

FFNW opened at $9.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average is $10.81. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.78%. Equities analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the first quarter valued at $110,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 30.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 44.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Northwest by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

