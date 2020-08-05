First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend by an average of 32.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 37.70%. The business had revenue of $129.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet raised First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director David L. Copeland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $672,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,456.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,274 shares of company stock worth $260,125 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

