First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:FCBC opened at $19.42 on Monday. First Community Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.55.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCBC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Community Bankshares by 159.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 68.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,447 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 113.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.73% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

