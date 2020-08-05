First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FCF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $7.89 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The firm has a market cap of $775.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $88.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, EVP Matthew C. Tomb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 63,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,073.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 159,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 105,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 25,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 16,134 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

