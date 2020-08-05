First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of FBIZ opened at $14.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.85 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Business Financial Services news, COO David R. Seiler bought 4,000 shares of First Business Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 18.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,482,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of First Business Financial Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

