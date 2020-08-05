Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Firan Technology Group Corp. (TSE:FTG) Senior Officer Bradley Collier Bourne acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,184,850.

Shares of TSE:FTG opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11. Firan Technology Group Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.45 and a 52-week high of C$4.37.

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Firan Technology Group Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

