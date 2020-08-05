Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $19.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

