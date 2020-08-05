Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis.

FIS stock opened at $147.20 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1 year low of $91.68 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.08, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

In other news, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total transaction of $12,398,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,119.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $160.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.96.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

