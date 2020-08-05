Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van Sells 423 Shares

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $11,019.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

