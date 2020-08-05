Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van Sells 423 Shares

Federated Hermes Inc (NYSE:FHI) VP Meter Stephen Van sold 423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $11,019.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,860.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46. Federated Hermes Inc has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $38.26.
Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $360.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.26 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 21.18%. On average, analysts expect that Federated Hermes Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Federated Hermes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.
About Federated Hermes
Federated Investors, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.
See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.