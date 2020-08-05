Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the June 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Federal Signal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Federal Signal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Federal Signal by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FSS shares. Colliers Secur. started coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Sidoti lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of FSS opened at $31.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.60. Federal Signal has a 12-month low of $23.32 and a 12-month high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Federal Signal will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 17.88%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

