Fayerweather Charles Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fayerweather Charles increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Fayerweather Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Fayerweather Charles’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $133,260,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 6.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,673,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,138.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,344.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,932.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,339.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,558.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,249.02.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

