Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heard Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 57.6% during the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 46,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $1,397,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4,496.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 116,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,577,000 after purchasing an additional 113,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth about $3,024,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $435.77 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $177.65 and a twelve month high of $447.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $418.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 58.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 91.50% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $313.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.24, for a total transaction of $1,941,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075 in the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

