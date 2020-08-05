F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers Sells 1,214 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.74. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.78 and a 52 week high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.00 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at $682,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks during the second quarter worth $250,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $84,209,000 after acquiring an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 87,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.