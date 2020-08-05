EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle Sells 2,539 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of EXACT Sciences in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.