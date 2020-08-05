EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle Sells 2,539 Shares of Stock

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $238,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,051,146. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $92.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 5.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.68 and a beta of 1.90. EXACT Sciences Co. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $123.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.
EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.62 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. On average, equities research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. boosted its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. bought a new position in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.66% of the company’s stock.
About EXACT Sciences
Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.
