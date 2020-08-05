Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.03

Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.82, with a volume of 65557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. Research analysts forecast that Evolent Health Inc will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,366 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in Evolent Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Evolent Health by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health Company Profile (NYSE:EVH)

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

