Erie Indemnity (ERIE) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd.

Erie Indemnity has raised its dividend by an average of 64.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 24 consecutive years. Erie Indemnity has a dividend payout ratio of 71.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Erie Indemnity to earn $6.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.3%.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Erie Indemnity stock opened at $213.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.93. Erie Indemnity has a one year low of $130.20 and a one year high of $227.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.58.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 25.86% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Erie Indemnity will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ERIE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.