Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Position Lessened by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lowered its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQR stock opened at $53.46 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $49.62 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.98.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $653.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.89 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 41.64%. Equity Residential’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 69.05%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

