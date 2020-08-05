EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Down 5.5% in July

EPAM Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 358,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.73, for a total transaction of $4,071,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,666,471.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,448 shares of company stock valued at $10,379,743. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,454.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 66,197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $258.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.77.

Shares of EPAM opened at $291.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.46. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $151.97 and a fifty-two week high of $294.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $651.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.