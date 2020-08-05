Environmental Waste International (CVE:EWS) Trading Up 77.8%

Environmental Waste International Inc (CVE:EWS) was up 77.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.08, approximately 191,045 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 384% from the average daily volume of 39,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89.

Environmental Waste International Company Profile (CVE:EWS)

Environmental Waste International Inc designs, develops, and sells systems for waste treatment and disposal in Canada and the United States. It researches, designs, develops, sells, and maintains systems on the patented Reverse Polymerization process and related proprietary microwave delivery system.

